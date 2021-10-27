Whiting Petroleum (WLL) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Whiting Petroleum (NYSE: WLL) recently:

10/21/2021 – Whiting Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $71.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2021 – Whiting Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $64.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Whiting Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $63.00 to $64.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Whiting Petroleum is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Whiting Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Whiting Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $80.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/6/2021 – Whiting Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2021 – Whiting Petroleum had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $61.00 to $63.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of WLL stock traded down $3.04 on Wednesday, hitting $64.15. The company had a trading volume of 432,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,660. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -114.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.75. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $70.28.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $351.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 80.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,600 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter valued at approximately $847,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Whiting Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 29.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Whiting Petroleum by 82.3% in the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,452 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

