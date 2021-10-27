Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Update

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wienerberger stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.38. 3,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,347. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73. Wienerberger has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $8.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Wienerberger

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

