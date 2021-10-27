Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Short Interest Update

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 88.5% from the September 30th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Wienerberger stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.38. 3,404 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,347. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.73. Wienerberger has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $8.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wienerberger in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Wienerberger AG engages in the provision of building materials solutions. It offers bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems. It operates through the following segments: Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America. The Wienerberger Building Solutions segment includes ceramic solutions for the building envelope and paver activities.

