William Blair Comments on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s FY2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BBBY. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bed Bath & Beyond has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.92.

BBBY opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $13.76 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.48). Bed Bath & Beyond had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 161,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 26.4% in the third quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 620,314 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after buying an additional 129,524 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 354.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,222,336 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $38,391,000 after buying an additional 1,733,677 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

