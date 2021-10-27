William Blair Weighs in on Chubb Limited’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CB)

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) – Investment analysts at William Blair dropped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Chubb in a report released on Monday, October 25th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.30. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Chubb’s FY2022 earnings at $14.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.75 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Chubb in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Argus raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.67.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $187.23 on Wednesday. Chubb has a one year low of $123.31 and a one year high of $188.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.05 and its 200 day moving average is $171.39. The stock has a market cap of $82.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 189.0% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 39,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,185,000 after acquiring an additional 25,608 shares in the last quarter. 17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 123.7% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.8% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 54.5% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,181,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,712 shares in the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

