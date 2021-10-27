Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) to announce earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.67 and the lowest is $1.44. Willis Towers Watson Public posted earnings per share of $1.33 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public will report full-year earnings of $13.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.37 to $13.95. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $14.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $15.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Willis Towers Watson Public.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.51.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public stock traded down $3.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $240.26. 1,222,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,368,850. The company’s 50-day moving average is $229.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87. The firm has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 27.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

