Wing Finance Trading 2.2% Lower This Week (WING)

Wing Finance (CURRENCY:WING) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wing Finance has a market cap of $40.23 million and $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001649 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.67 or 0.00073650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.18 or 0.00077799 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00103975 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60,710.14 or 1.00100724 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,122.70 or 0.06797634 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance launched on September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance's total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Wing Finance Coin Trading

