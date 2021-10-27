Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $102.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wintrust Financial Corporation is a bank holding company which provides banking services, trust and investment services, commercial insurance premium financing, short-term accounts receivable financing, and certain administrative services. They provide community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services through their subsidiaries, Lake Forest Bank & Trust Company, Hinsdale Bank & Trust Company, North Shore Community Bank & Trust Company, Libertyville Bank & Trust Company, Barrington Bank & Trust Company, Crystal Lake Bank & Trust Company, and Northbrook Bank & Trust Company. “

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and set a $108.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Wintrust Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wedbush reduced their price target on Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Wintrust Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.70.

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $91.20 on Friday. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $45.10 and a one year high of $92.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.56.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.25. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 24.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 516.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,270 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wintrust Financial (WTFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.