WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.56.

MAPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of WM Technology in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

MAPS traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,507. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.06. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WM Technology will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the second quarter worth about $14,587,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $12,708,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $10,716,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WM Technology

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

