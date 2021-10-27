Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.10 Million

Equities analysts predict that Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) will announce $10.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Xeris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.21 million and the highest is $11.00 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $9.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $43.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $34.30 million to $52.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $108.21 million, with estimates ranging from $59.32 million to $157.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Xeris Pharmaceuticals.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 million. Xeris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 298.23% and a negative net margin of 251.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 29.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,963,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,749,000 after acquiring an additional 682,050 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,764,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,981,000 after acquiring an additional 117,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 54.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XERS opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 1.83. Xeris Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $3.25.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. It develops and commercializes ready-to-use, liquid-stable injectables. The firm offers XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies. Its products include Gvoke Pre-Filled Syringe and Gvoke HypoPen. The company was founded by Steven Prestrelski and John Kinzell in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

