Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xponential Fitness Inc. is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE. Xponential Fitness Inc. is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

XPOF has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised Xponential Fitness from a market perform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.81.

XPOF stock opened at $15.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $18.77.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xponential Fitness will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Xponential Fitness news, CFO John P. Meloun bought 9,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,782.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Geisler bought 18,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xponential Fitness stock. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xponential Fitness (XPOF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.