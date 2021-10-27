Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.70.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Xylem stock opened at $127.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. Xylem has a 52 week low of $84.14 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.29 and a 200-day moving average of $121.72.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total value of $874,177.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,021 shares in the company, valued at $5,655,818.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,148 shares of company stock worth $10,726,554. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $157,762,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 21.5% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,265,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,155,000 after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4,439.0% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 344,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,281,000 after purchasing an additional 336,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 94.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 542,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after purchasing an additional 263,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

