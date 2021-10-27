Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Yanzhou Coal Mining (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on YZCAY. DBS Vickers cut Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yanzhou Coal Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Yanzhou Coal Mining alerts:

OTCMKTS YZCAY opened at $16.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.95. Yanzhou Coal Mining has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $21.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Yanzhou Coal Mining Company Limited primarily engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in China and internationally. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, including methanol, liquid wax, stable light hydrocarbon, acetic acid, ethyl acetate, etc., as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yanzhou Coal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.