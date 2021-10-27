Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Post $0.96 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) to report $0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Commerce Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.90. Commerce Bancshares posted earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will report full year earnings of $4.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $4.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.34 to $3.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Commerce Bancshares.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $70.60.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 141.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 264.5% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 403,614. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.65 and a 200-day moving average of $73.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.97. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $83.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

