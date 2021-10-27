Zacks: Analysts Expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ATN International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is ($0.13). ATN International reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ATN International will report full-year earnings of $0.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.95) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $123.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.27 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of ATNI stock opened at $44.57 on Friday. ATN International has a 1 year low of $40.99 and a 1 year high of $52.65. The stock has a market cap of $707.06 million, a PE ratio of -54.35 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average is $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -188.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATNI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of ATN International by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

