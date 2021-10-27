Zacks: Analysts Expect Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Will Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) will post $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Avangrid’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Avangrid posted earnings of $0.62 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 32.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avangrid will report full year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.55. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avangrid.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Avangrid had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AGR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avangrid from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

AGR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.36. 8,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,403. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.24. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $44.02 and a 52 week high of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.28.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 24.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,165,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,767 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Avangrid by 23.0% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,677,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,296,000 after acquiring an additional 313,371 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Avangrid by 144.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 521,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,822,000 after acquiring an additional 308,114 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $15,051,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Avangrid by 421.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 349,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,974,000 after acquiring an additional 282,430 shares during the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

