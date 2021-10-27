Zacks: Analysts Expect CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) to Post $0.77 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) will report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. CONMED reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $3.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.82. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CONMED.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.09. CONMED had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $255.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.87 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNMD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on CONMED in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CONMED from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.00.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $143.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.12. CONMED has a 52 week low of $76.43 and a 52 week high of $147.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.70%.

In related news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 8,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.42, for a total value of $1,120,438.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Jed Kennedy sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.77, for a total value of $732,879.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,619 shares of company stock worth $2,590,383 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in CONMED in the second quarter worth $41,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED in the second quarter worth $43,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in CONMED by 275.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CONMED during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 386.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares in the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corp. operates as a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture and sale of surgical devices and related equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Americas excluding the United States; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

