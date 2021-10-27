Zacks: Analysts Expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to Announce $0.65 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.64 and the highest is $0.65. Lawson Products posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.05). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $106.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.82 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LAWS shares. TheStreet downgraded Lawson Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lawson Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

LAWS stock opened at $50.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Lawson Products has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $62.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.60. The company has a market capitalization of $459.71 million, a PE ratio of 55.65 and a beta of 1.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAWS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,518,000 after acquiring an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

Lawson Products Company Profile

Lawson Products, Inc engages in distribution of maintenance and repair products to the industrial, commercial, institutional and government market. It operates through Lawson and Bolt segments. The Lawson segment focuses in the large network of sales representatives to visit the customer at the customers’ location and produce sales orders for product that is then shipped to the customer, and also provides vendor managed inventory (VMI) services.

