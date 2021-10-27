Zacks: Analysts Expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.10 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to announce $2.10 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.20 billion. Masco reported sales of $1.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full-year sales of $8.25 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.20 billion to $8.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Masco.

Get Masco alerts:

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%.

Several analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Masco in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.77.

MAS stock opened at $61.08 on Wednesday. Masco has a one year low of $51.53 and a one year high of $68.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Masco by 8,366.0% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 64,765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Masco by 192.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 507,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,888,000 after buying an additional 333,740 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Masco by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 61,708 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Masco by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 275,764 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,245,000 after buying an additional 14,713 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Masco by 1,370.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 329,207 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,719,000 after buying an additional 306,820 shares during the period. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

Featured Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Masco (MAS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.