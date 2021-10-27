Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Will Post Earnings of $1.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) to post earnings per share of $1.96 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Barrett Business Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.21 and the lowest is $1.71. Barrett Business Services posted earnings per share of $2.40 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barrett Business Services will report full-year earnings of $4.63 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.82 to $4.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Barrett Business Services.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 4.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBSI shares. TheStreet raised Barrett Business Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Barrett Business Services from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

In related news, Director Anthony Meeker sold 2,000 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.17, for a total transaction of $152,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Barrett Business Services in the second quarter valued at $8,244,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 229.0% in the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 77,966 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 28.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 37,403 shares during the period. 22NW LP grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 36.5% in the second quarter. 22NW LP now owns 134,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 35,987 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 143.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 30,116 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,305. The stock has a market capitalization of $612.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.58. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.33%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

