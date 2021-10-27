Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Announce Earnings of $0.84 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.91. Community Bank System reported earnings per share of $0.85 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $156.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.98 and its 200 day moving average is $74.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 0.70. Community Bank System has a one year low of $54.95 and a one year high of $82.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the third quarter valued at about $233,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 22.3% in the third quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 10.5% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 7.0% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Community Bank System by 13.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 75,215 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,146,000 after acquiring an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

