Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Brokerages expect Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) to report $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. Goosehead Insurance reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Goosehead Insurance.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.23% and a negative return on equity of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $38.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.22 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSHD. Bank of America downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.89.

Shares of GSHD opened at $154.10 on Friday. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $78.86 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.47. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 428.06, a PEG ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.56.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, VP Patrick Ryan Langston sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.20, for a total transaction of $1,302,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,953,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Reid sold 1,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.01, for a total transaction of $202,766.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,766.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,468 shares of company stock valued at $22,984,437. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 125.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.67% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

