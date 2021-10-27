Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.40 Per Share

Analysts expect that InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) will post ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InflaRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.42) and the highest is ($0.35). InflaRx posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover InflaRx.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15).

IFRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, InflaRx has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,048,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,900,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of InflaRx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,580,000. 25.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IFRX traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.88. The company had a trading volume of 20,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,601. The company has a market capitalization of $124.50 million, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.44. InflaRx has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $6.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.92.

About InflaRx

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

