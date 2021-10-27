Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) will report earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NRBO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $191,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,016.3% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 28,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRBO traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.80. 414,921 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,069,747. The company has a market capitalization of $40.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 0.68. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $7.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

