Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.86 Per Share

Brokerages expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report $0.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RPM International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.80. RPM International reported earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year earnings of $3.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 34.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.83.

Shares of RPM International stock traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $88.49. The stock had a trading volume of 37,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,262. The stock has a market cap of $11.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.89. RPM International has a one year low of $76.43 and a one year high of $99.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.46%.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 44.4% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after buying an additional 11,822 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of RPM International by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,681 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its position in shares of RPM International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 24,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of RPM International by 93,416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 28,055 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 28,025 shares during the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

