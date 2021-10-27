Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Will Announce Earnings of $1.57 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) will announce earnings of $1.57 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $1.43. Voya Financial posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.93 to $7.44. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 1.87% and a positive return on equity of 7.55%. The business had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.50 million.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total value of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000.

Voya Financial stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.39. 37,752 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,233,910. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $70.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

