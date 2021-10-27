Zacks: Brokerages Expect Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) will report ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Asure Software’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.03). Asure Software also posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Asure Software will report full-year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.09. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Asure Software.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $17.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.76 million. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 12.15%.

Shares of Asure Software stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,414. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Asure Software has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The company has a market capitalization of $180.19 million, a P/E ratio of -17.41 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Asure Software by 31.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Asure Software by 42.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Asure Software in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Asure Software by 208.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Asure Software during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

