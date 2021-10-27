Zacks: Brokerages Expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $410.69 Million

Equities analysts expect Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) to post sales of $410.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Atlas’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $407.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $414.59 million. Atlas reported sales of $386.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Atlas will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Atlas.

Get Atlas alerts:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Atlas had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $393.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

ATCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Atlas in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Atlas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATCO. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Atlas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas by 2,239.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 6,270 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Atlas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATCO traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,846. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Atlas has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $16.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Atlas’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Atlas Company Profile

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas (ATCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.