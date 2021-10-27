Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) will announce $0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.47. Cadence Bancorporation reported earnings of $1.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 69.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full-year earnings of $2.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.60 to $2.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 15.67%. Cadence Bancorporation’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.60.

Shares of NYSE CADE traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.11. 155,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.45. Cadence Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $10.79 and a 12 month high of $23.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,407,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,957,000 after buying an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Cadence Bancorporation during the second quarter valued at $78,788,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 110.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,757,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,417 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 5.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,703,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,158,000 after purchasing an additional 131,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bancorporation by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,102,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,592,000 after purchasing an additional 159,446 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cadence Bancorporation

Cadence Bancorp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of corporations, middle-market companies, small businesses, and consumers with banking and financial solutions through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Financial Services, and Corporate.

