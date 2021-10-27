Zacks: Brokerages Expect iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) will report earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for iHeartMedia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). iHeartMedia reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that iHeartMedia will report full year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($1.09). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $2.12. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for iHeartMedia.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $861.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.52 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IHRT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iHeartMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of iHeartMedia from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

In other news, CEO Robert W. Pittman acquired 47,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,023,498.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Silver Point Capital L.P. sold 1,091,524 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,288,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IHRT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 2,294.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,538,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,190 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia during the first quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Senator Investment Group LP increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 17.0% during the first quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 3,581,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,995,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 43.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 134,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 103.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,625,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,509,000 after acquiring an additional 826,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHRT stock traded down $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $19.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,719. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.49. iHeartMedia has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 2.17.

iHeartMedia Company Profile

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

