Zacks: Brokerages Expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.10 Million

Analysts expect IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) to post sales of $59.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for IMAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $55.74 million to $65.40 million. IMAX reported sales of $37.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAX will report full-year sales of $236.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $229.68 million to $253.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $352.44 million, with estimates ranging from $331.90 million to $389.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IMAX.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.15. IMAX had a negative return on equity of 22.38% and a negative net margin of 50.56%. The firm had revenue of $50.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 475.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on IMAX shares. Barrington Research dropped their target price on IMAX from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on IMAX from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet lowered IMAX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on IMAX from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

NYSE:IMAX traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 569,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,548. IMAX has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $25.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.08 and a 200 day moving average of $19.19.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 123,422 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of IMAX by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 102,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 27,078 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of IMAX by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 85,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 31,997 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IMAX by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 505,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after buying an additional 65,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

