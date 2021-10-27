Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $197.11 Million

Analysts expect that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will report sales of $197.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $189.00 million and the highest is $202.82 million. Kadant posted sales of $154.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Kadant will report full year sales of $793.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $783.30 million to $800.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $889.09 million, with estimates ranging from $860.60 million to $925.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%.

KAI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

NYSE KAI traded down $2.91 on Friday, hitting $213.55. 174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,102. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $208.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Kadant has a 52-week low of $109.14 and a 52-week high of $225.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 777 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $159,751.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $4,752,290. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the first quarter worth $250,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant during the first quarter worth $236,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,602,000 after buying an additional 7,831 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kadant in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

