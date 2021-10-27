Zacks: Brokerages Expect Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) to Announce $0.33 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) will announce $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.34. Kite Realty Group Trust posted earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.35. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.59. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 416,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 297,658 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 222,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth $222,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth $406,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 23,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares during the period. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KRG opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $23.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.