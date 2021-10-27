Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ECOPETROL S.A. is a Colombia-based petroleum company. The Company is focused on identifying opportunities primarily within the eastern Llanos Basin of Colombia, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru. The Company’s operation includes the extraction, collection, treatment, storage and pumping or compression of hydrocarbons. Ecopetrol has four management divisions to handle the operation of 163 production fields. Ecopetrol’s production is concentrated in the upper, middle and lower Magdalena, the Eastern Plans and the Caribbean, and the provinces of Putumayo, Cesar and Norte de Santander. “

Get Ecopetrol alerts:

Shares of EC opened at $15.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.36. Ecopetrol has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.06). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Ecopetrol will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,412,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ecopetrol during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,879,000. Ashmore Group plc raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ashmore Group plc now owns 777,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,501,029,000 after acquiring an additional 577,295 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 772,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,299,000 after acquiring an additional 449,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 3,028.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 400,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 388,079 shares in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecopetrol (EC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecopetrol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecopetrol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.