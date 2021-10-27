Zacks Investment Research Lowers Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) to Hold

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jiayin Group Inc. provides online individual finance services. The Company’s loan facilitation service mainly matches investors and borrowers. Jiayin Group Inc. is based in Shanghai, China. “

Shares of NASDAQ:JFIN opened at $4.09 on Tuesday. Jiayin Group has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.96 million, a P/E ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.02.

Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.93. Jiayin Group had a net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 97.78%. The business had revenue of $76.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Jiayin Group will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JFIN. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jiayin Group during the 1st quarter worth about $170,000. 0.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jiayin Group

Jiayin Group, Inc engages in online individual finance marketplace in China connecting individual investors and individual borrowers. The company was founded by Dinggui Yan and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

