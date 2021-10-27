Zacks Investment Research Upgrades AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AAC Technologies Holdings Inc. is a micro component solutions provider for communications and consumer electronics market. The Company is engaged in designing and manufacturing a diverse range of components including acoustics, antennas, optics, haptics and Li-ion polymer batteries for mobile devices. Its products are used in a variety of applications including mobile handsets, tablets, notebooks, LED TV, game consoles, eReaders, MP3 players, MP4 players, and many other consumer electronics. AAC Technologies Holdings Inc., formerly known as AAC Acoustic Technologies Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Shenzhen, China. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered AAC Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AACAY opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. AAC Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $7.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.83.

AAC Technologies (OTCMKTS:AACAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $668.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $618.63 million. AAC Technologies had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 14.37%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AAC Technologies will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0514 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This is a positive change from AAC Technologies’s previous dividend of $0.04. AAC Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

AAC Technologies Holdings Inc, an investment holding company, provides solutions to enhance user experience of smart mobile devices in Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan, other Asian countries, the United States, and Europe. It operates through Dynamic Components, Electromagnetic Drives and Precision Mechanics, Optics Products, Micro Electro-Mechanical System Components, and Other Products segments.

