Zacks Investment Research Upgrades The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) to “Buy”

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.58% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Bank of Princeton is a community bank which provides banking products and services. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit. It operates primarily in New Jersey, Hamilton, Pennington, Montgomery, Monroe Township, Lambertville, New Brunswick, Lawrenceville. The Bank of Princeton is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey. “

The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $30.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.38. The Bank of Princeton has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.66.

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Equities analysts predict that The Bank of Princeton will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPRN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Bank of Princeton by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,165,000 after purchasing an additional 45,206 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Bank of Princeton by 32.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 319,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,164,000 after purchasing an additional 78,772 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its position in The Bank of Princeton by 24.5% in the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 313,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,002,000 after purchasing an additional 61,727 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Bank of Princeton in the second quarter worth about $2,565,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in The Bank of Princeton by 44.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 25,500 shares during the period. 33.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of Princeton engages in the provision of personal, business lending, and deposit services. It offers traditional retail banking solutions, one-to four-family residential mortgage loans, multi-family and commercial mortgage loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, and consumer loans including home equity loans and lines of credit.

