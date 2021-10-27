Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) to Buy

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Get Zuora alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ZUO. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.67. 1,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,863. Zuora has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $22.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 41.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total value of $84,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,015.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,624 shares in the company, valued at $450,478.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 320,343 shares of company stock worth $5,545,532. Insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zuora (ZUO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zuora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zuora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.