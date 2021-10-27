ZelaaPayAE 24-Hour Volume Reaches $126,738.00 (ZPAE)

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 27th. ZelaaPayAE has a total market capitalization of $199,016.91 and $126,738.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. One ZelaaPayAE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003725 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007611 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000161 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 45.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000021 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001349 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE (CRYPTO:ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae . ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

Buying and Selling ZelaaPayAE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZelaaPayAE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZelaaPayAE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZelaaPayAE using one of the exchanges listed above.

