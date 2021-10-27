Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.26) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.40). Zentalis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.91) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 44%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($5.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.59) to ($5.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($5.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.67) to ($5.46). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21).

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZNTL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,422. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $34.48 and a 12 month high of $81.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.28. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $1,777,577.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Michael Johnson sold 12,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total value of $855,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,764 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,979 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 254.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

