Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wedbush from $65.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s current price.

ZNTL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

ZNTL stock opened at $79.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.58 and a beta of 1.87. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $81.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.28.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.21). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals will post -4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total transaction of $675,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 470,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,799,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $1,808,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,764 shares of company stock worth $8,813,979. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

