ZEON Price Hits $0.0023 on Major Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a market capitalization of $71.65 million and approximately $320,350.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ZEON has traded up 46.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00050222 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005429 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.11 or 0.00209311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00099019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZEON’s official website is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

