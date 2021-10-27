ZEON (ZEON) Price Tops $0.0017

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 18% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $50.55 million and approximately $402,647.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ZEON has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. One ZEON coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZEON alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00053597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $129.14 or 0.00212698 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.17 or 0.00104054 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZEON Coin Profile

ZEON is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

