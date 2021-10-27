Zeusshield Price Hits $0.0002 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $274,548.09 and approximately $40,417.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00050436 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.79 or 0.00210686 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00004890 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.33 or 0.00099280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

ZSC is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

