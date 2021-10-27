Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Holdings Boosted by Prana Capital Management LP

Prana Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 77.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,474,484. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.60 and a beta of 1.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $208.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.41.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,496 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $235,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,210.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,181.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,999 shares of company stock worth $6,593,264. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

