Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Bruce K. Alexander Sells 2,946 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $195,584.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $65.29 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $66.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 38.07%. The business had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.65.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 36,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 55,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.8% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at $3,860,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 23.0% during the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

