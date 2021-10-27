Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $319.84

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $319.84 and last traded at $315.18, with a volume of 9887 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $315.32.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.86.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 40.50% and a negative net margin of 38.93%. Zscaler’s revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.34, for a total transaction of $1,731,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 268,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,365,774.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,200,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 363,329 shares of company stock worth $98,140,331 in the last 90 days. 21.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the second quarter valued at $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 300.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

