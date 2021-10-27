ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Tops $0.0000

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 93.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 27th. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $225,807.63 and $74.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 93.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.72 or 0.00447138 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000144 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,193,443,030 coins and its circulating supply is 14,113,707,758 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

