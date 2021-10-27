ZumCoin (ZUM) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 36.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 26th. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $833,756.04 and $19.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin (CRYPTO:ZUM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZumCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZumCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.