Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC decreased its position in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Zurich Insurance Group were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of ZFSVF opened at $443.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $430.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.94. Zurich Insurance Group AG has a 12-month low of $328.13 and a 12-month high of $450.75.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurich Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.10.

Zurich Insurance Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products and related services. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, Group Functions and Operations, and Non-Core Businesses. The Property and Casualty Regions segment provides motor, home and commercial products and services for individuals, as well as small and large businesses on both a local and global basis.

