$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) will post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sunlight Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.07. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunlight Financial will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.28. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sunlight Financial.

SUNL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sunlight Financial from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunlight Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Sunlight Financial in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunlight Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of Sunlight Financial stock traded up $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $5.63. 1,320,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,637. Sunlight Financial has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $16.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sunlight Financial stock. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:SUNL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunlight Financial Company Profile

Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc, formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK.

